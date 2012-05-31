By Soma Das

May 31 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell to a more than two-month low on Thursday as a slump in cargo business and a mounting glut of vessels battered sentiment.

The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 27 points or 2.84 percent to 923 points.

"We see little support in the near-term and would expect rates to remain at depressed levels - although downside from here is pretty limited," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.71 percent, with average daily earnings sliding to $5,036. Capesizes typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.

"(Capesize rates are) heading towards all-time lows again, as worldwide spot demand shrinks on a series of negative developments in fundamentals," said broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.

"With China now failing to deliver as far as raw materials imports are concerned, combined with a steady flow of new tonnage ex yard, sentiment is gloomy and the situation cannot be described as anything but dramatic."

Steel prices in top consumer China posted their steepest monthly fall in eight months in May after losses fuelled by worries over its weak demand sent iron ore to its worst showing since October.

Shipments of iron ore, raw material for steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

"Australian iron ore majors were seen fixing vessels on Australia-China trade at spot rates lower than last done but overall activity remains muted," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor pointed out.

The Baltic's panamax index fell 4.75 percent. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $7,348 a day.

"Panamax activity continues to stay depressed with fewer cargoes to support the oversupplied tonnage lists," Kapoor said.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were also down at $9,344 and $10,813 , respectively.

The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a supply glut and glum economic outlook, including concerns over Chinese demand for raw materials.

To prevent a further slowdown, China announced a series of policy steps in recent months, including allowing banks to set aside less money as reserves and fast tracking approval for infrastructure projects.

Hopes are rising Beijing could unleash a massive stimulus budget, but top policy advisers said the country does not need one since aggressive spending now could do longer-term harm.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen nearly 47 percent since the start of the year. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)