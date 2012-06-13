June 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as
higher rates for smaller vessels offset the slump in larger
capesize rates.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, rose 9 points or 1.01 percent to 902 points.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 2.97 percent to
1,004 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, up $233 at $7,983.
Attractive rates are bringing in more panamax cargoes in the
Atlantic, Fearnleys said in its weekly research note.
Rates for supramax vessels were up $112 at $10,640 and those
for handysizes were up $120 at $9,200.
Baltic's capesize index dropped 16 points or 1.32
percent to 1,196 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell
$147 to $3,988, still remaining at levels last seen in late
2008.
The capesize vessels have been on a down trend due to a weak
iron ore demand in China, analysts said.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains going forward, with
economic uncertainty and a slowdown in China adding to
headwinds.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alison
Birrane)