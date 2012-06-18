June 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose on Monday for a seventh straight day as higher rates for smaller vessels countered inactivity in the larger capesize segment.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser climbed 14 points to 938 points.

The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.5 percent to 1,081 points, with average daily earnings rising to $8,592. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $9,755 and $11,339, respectively.

The Baltic exchange's capesize index dropped 10 points to 1,138 points on muted demand of iron ore, reflecting concerns that slowing demand may curb steel production in top consumer China.

Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were at $3,377, lows not seen since May 2008.

Dry bulk freight rates are being pressured by growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand.

"Although dry bulk shipping demand is expected to remain firm for the foreseeable future, we also believe the dry bulk shipping market is likely to remain challenging over the next 12 months given the significant number of new projected dry bulk carrier shipyard deliveries," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac said in a note.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, is down about 46 percent this year. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)