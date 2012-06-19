June 19 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities
rose on Tuesday as higher activity propped up freight rates in
the overall dry bulk segment.
The overall index that reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels rose 16 points, or 1.71 percent, to 954
points, its highest since the end of May.
The Baltic Exchange's capesize index recovered from
its 20-day losing streak, with daily earnings for capesize
vessels, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as
iron ore and coal, up $43 at $3,420.
Analysts, however, said that a strong recovery in capesize
rates is unlikely because the oversupply of tonnage and
relatively weak Chinese iron ore chartering activity will keep
rates under pressure.
"With limited room for a near-term recovery, even as slight
recovery in Chinese restocking and steel/iron ore prices
continues, we believe the loss-stricken Capesize owners are
forced to consider the options of lay-ups/scrapping to restore
any positive supply-demand balance or risk a washout summer
ahead," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 8 points, or 0.74
percent, to 1,089 points, with average daily earnings rising to
$8,668. Panamax vessels usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
also up, at $9,926 and $11,626 respectively.
The improvement in panamax and supramax spot rates were
driven largely by the increase in South American grain fixtures
and Indonesian coal fixtures, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber
pointed out.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap gains in dry bulk freight rates, with economic
uncertainty and a slowdown in China also exerting pressure on
rates.
"We continue to expect the weak rate environment and ongoing
restructurings to weigh on the sector over the near to
intermediate term," Webber said.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has fallen more
than 45 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by David Goodman)