By Soma Das
June 20 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Wednesday on an increase in activity in the
Atlantic and Pacific basins.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 18 points or 1.89 percentage to 972 points.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 0.37 percent, with
average daily earnings up $31 at $8,699.
"Both basins showed a good upward drive thanks to increased
activity," George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.
"The Atlantic witnessed a strong influx of cargoes from both
U.S. Gulf and ECSA, while the number of fresh inquiries emerging
from Indonesia helped boost levels in the Pacific and reduce
tonnage lists in the area," Lazaridis said.
Analysts, however, expected the uptrend in panamax rates to
be limited as an inevitable increase in tonnage supply will take
its toll and depress the markets once again.
"We believe further gains to be limited as high coal
inventory in China hurts demand and tonnage build up exerts
supply pressures," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
also up, at $10,111 and $11,980, respectively, mainly fueled by
improved conditions in the Atlantic basin.
The Baltic's capesize index was up five points to
1,145 points, with average daily rates for capesizes up $66 at
$3,486. However, the rates were still at highly depressed
levels, very close to multi-year lows.
Analysts expect the capesize rates to remain under pressure
in the near-to-intermediate term due to muted iron ore demand in
top consumer China coupled with the ongoing problem of
oversupply of tonnage.
Capesizes typically haul 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron
ore and coal, with iron ore shipments accounting for around a
third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
"Sentiment seems to be at very low level and there is
limited potential for the near term to bring out any real
recovery," Lazaridis said.
"It now seems that we will have a long summer period to get
through and that conditions will remain tough well into next
year."
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 44 percent this year.
(Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)