June 21 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Thursday as activity picked up for vessels
carrying iron ore and coal.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 6 points or 0.62 percent to 978 points.
Baltic's capesize index rose 7 points or 0.61
percent to 1,152 points.
"Volumes in both iron ore and coal are good, but there are
just too many ships entering the market," said broker firm
Fearnleys.
"Talks of major Japanese owners considering cold layup of
parts of the fleet, is good news, but more will need to follow
if the market is to improve."
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, rose
$64 to $3,550.
Bids for spot iron ore cargoes rose further on Thursday,
setting the benchmark rate on course for a tenth straight day of
gains in its longest rally in seven months, on trade
expectations that high steel output in China will support demand
for the raw material.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
However, the outlook for capesizes remain clouded for the
next few weeks as Chinese buyers remain cautious, adopting a
wait and see policy, with declining Chinese steel prices yet to
stabilize, RS Platou Markets analysts said in a note.
Rates for supramax vessels were up $227 at $12,207 and those
for handysizes were up $78 at $10,189.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.83 percent to
1,073 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, down $156 to $8,543.
"Inquiry in the panamax market has been light recently with
a few cargoes covering quietly. Downward pressure may be
expected going forward," McQuilling Partners said in its market
commentary.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 44 percent this year.
