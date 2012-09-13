Sept 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose marginally on Thursday after 11 straight sessions, as higher capesize rates offset the continued weaker performance in the panamax segment. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, rose 2 points or 0.3 percent to 663 points. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 62 percent this year. The Baltic's capesize index climbed 12 points or 1.01 percent to 1,198 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $102 at $3,592 on Thursday. Iron ore fell back below $100 a tonne after a three-day rally, prompting sellers to cut price offers on Thursday, after a drop in Chinese steel prices pointed to a market struggling with slow demand and oversupply. Shipments of iron ore account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. The Baltic's panamax index fell 3.3 percent to 527 points, with average daily earnings down $135 at $4,188. Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 68 percent this year. Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $6,935 and $8,660, respectively. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)