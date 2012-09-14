Sept 14 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, slipped on Friday as panamax vessel rates continued to tumble. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 1 point or 0.15 percent to 662 points. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, has fallen about 62 percent this year. "The bigger vessels have gained some traction over the past week and although rates are still at abysmal levels, the activity level seems to have picked up," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note. The Baltic's panamax index dropped 25 points or 4.74 percent to 502 points, with average daily earnings down $201 to $3,987. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen about 70 percent this year and are hovering around lows not seen since January, 2009. The Baltic's capesize index rose 6 points or 0.5 percent to 1,204 points. Average earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $68 to $3,660. Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Shanghai rebar futures ended Friday up more than 3 percent as the market responded positively to news that the Federal Reserve would seek to boost U.S. growth, giving hope that iron ore prices will resume their early-week rally after two consecutive daily declines. Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $17 to $6,952, while those for supramax ships were up $65 to $8,725. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)