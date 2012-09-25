Sept 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Tuesday amid lower rates for panamax and capesize vessels. The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 1.17 percent to 763 points. The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.64 percent to 1,568 points, with average daily earnings down $115 to $7,504. Capesizes primarily transport 150,000 tonne cargoes including iron ore and coal. Sellers of imported iron ore cargoes to top buyer China cut prices for a third day on Tuesday amid signs that end-user demand for steel in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the alloy, remains weak despite a recent spike in steel prices. Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. Average daily earnings for Panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargos of coal or grains, fell $153 to $3,521. The panamax index fell 4.34 percent to 441 points. Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $37 at $7,030 while those of supramax ships were down $1 at $8,857. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)