Oct 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Thursday, snapping a 13-day rising streak as rates for capesize and panamax ships fell.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 1 percent to 989 points.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.25 percent to 2,135 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $233 at $13,430.
After a strong run, rates for capesize vessels fell on a drop in iron ore demand.
Increase in iron ore prices are a potential risk for reduced iron demand from China, Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The panamax index fell 1 percent, with average daily earnings down $72 at $7,142.
Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grain.
Rates for panamax ships stalled in the Atlantic with fewer cargoes coming out of the U.S. Gulf, RS Platou Markets said in its note.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $15 at $6,541, while those of supramax ships were down $59 at $7,738. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)
