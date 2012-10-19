Oct 19 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Friday, as iron ore demand in top consumer China propped up capesize rates.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 2.12 percent to 1,010 points.

The Baltic's capesize index rose 3.84 percent to 2,217 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $950 at $14,380.

"Expectations in the market are for steady (capesize) rates throughout this quarter before a steep drop into 2013, possibly reflecting the inevitable end of restocking," RS Platou Markets said its note.

Spot iron ore prices steadied on Friday, but may end the week with modest gains that could stretch to next week, when buyers resume purchases on expectations that Chinese steel mills will keep up strong production.

Price offers for imported iron ore cargoes in top consumer China were little changed, although quotes for Brazilian material rose by a dollar per tonne, according to Beijing-based consultancy Umetal.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index fell 1.79 percent, with average daily earnings down $122 at $7,020.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

There were fewer enquiries for panamax ships and a slowdown in the U.S. Gulf exports hurt panamax rates, analysts said.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were up $14 at$6,555, while those of supramax ships were down $86 at $7,652. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)