Oct 23 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Tuesday as rates for larger capesizes remained strong on Chinese iron ore demand.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 6.94 percent to 1,109 points.

The Baltic's capesize index rose 10.93 percent to 2,587 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $2,789 at $18,388.

"Capesize fleet growth has slowed considerably during the last few months which has helped create an environment where availability has become significantly tighter," Commodore Research said in a note on Tuesday.

"The jump in fixtures and rise in capesize port congestion and waiting times have created an environment where capesize availability is much tighter and rates have been able to surge as expected," the note said.

China steel futures slid nearly 2 percent after hitting their highest level in more than two months on Tuesday, pointing to caution among investors that fragile demand in the world's top consumer may not support a steep rise in prices.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index fell 2.09 percent, with average daily earnings down $138 at $6,732.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

The Panamax market has been under pressure from weak coal volumes, analysts said.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $39 at$6,506, while those of supramax ships were down $54 at $7,484. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Barker)