Oct 24 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Wednesday as rates for larger capesizes fell after a strong run.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 1.89 percent to 1,088 points.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.2 percent to 2,530 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $540 at $17,848.

While the November capesize contract increased 6.5 percent to $20,500 per day, first quarter 2013 contracts stalled with a small decline to $9,000 per day, RS Platou Markets said in a note.

"The steep backwardation signals that the market believes the recent strength is temporary," RS Platou said.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index fell 2.14 percent, with average daily earnings down $143 at 6,589.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000-tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

The Panamax market has been under pressure from weak coal volumes and ample supply of ships, analysts said.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $24 at $6,482, while those of supramax ships were down $41 at $7,443. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron Henderson)