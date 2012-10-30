Oct 30 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Tuesday as rates for capesizes fell on limited iron ore activity.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 5 points to 1,043 points.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 2 points to 2,458 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $44 at $16,890.

Chinese steel production in October increased to an estimated 60.7 million tons, up 4.7 percent month-on-month, Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.

"High steel production is in our view going to hit the market as we move into a seasonally slower period in November-February. We maintain that this will be a potential stumbling block for capesizes towards end-2012," Stavseth said.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index fell 0.88 percent, with average daily earnings down $56 at $6,330.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

The panamax market has been under pressure from thin coal volumes and ample supply of ships, analysts said.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $15 at $6,346, while those of supramax ships were down $49 at $7,201. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)