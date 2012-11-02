Nov 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Friday as capesize rates continued to drop.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 1.4 percent to 986 points.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.17 percent to 2,304 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $403 at $15,409.

Capesize rates rose due to higher iron ore activity to China from Brazil and Australia, however rates started falling this week due to lack of activity.

"Front haul has been inactive the entire week," ship broker Fearnleys said in a note.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index fell 0.52 percent, with average daily earnings down $31 at $6,133.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

The panamax market has been under pressure from thin coal volumes, analysts said.

"This week's hurricane Sandy hit the U.S east coast and caused ports and terminals to shut down. The market effects of this remains to be seen," said Fearnleys.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $51 at$6,223, while those of supramax ships were down $23 at $6,992. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Alison Birrane)