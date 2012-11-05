Nov 5 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Monday as rates for panamax and capesize vessels continued to weaken.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 15 points or 1.52 percent to 971 points.

The Baltic's capesize index slipped 43 points or 1.87 percent to 2,261 points. Average daily earnings for capesizes were down $335 to $15,074.

Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

Spot iron ore prices are likely to stabilise around current levels near $120 a tonne this week, with Chinese steel mills continuing to pick up cargoes, but perhaps unwilling to pay too big a premium, given a slow and steady recovery in steel demand.

"In the freight market, Brazil reported Sep-12 iron ore exports at 32.6m tonnes - a sharp increase from the average monthly 25m tonnes," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note.

"We see this as a key driver for a firm Capesize market and would expect the market to come down should volumes dip in November/December."

The Baltic's panamax index dipped 9 points or 1.17 percent to 757 points.

Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen about 54 percent this year and were down $72 at $6,061 on Monday.

"In the Atlantic, Panamax activity continued at slow pace with rates at $4,100/day while some spot cargoes was introduced in the Pacific basin with charters willing to support current levels of $7,300/day," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said in a note.

"The wide Panamax rate spread between the two basins should normalize as ship owners are unlikely willing to ballast into the weaker Atlantic basin, which should reduce supply until rates between the two are balanced," Hildan added.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $40 to $6,183, while those for supramax ships were down $74 to $6,918.

Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for some time and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser has fallen about 44 percent this year. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by William Hardy)