* Capesize confidence continues to slide
* Supply glut stays strong hitting outlook
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Jan 13 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, fell to its lowest in nearly a year on Friday as a
slump in cargo activity and a growing surplus of vessels weighed
further on the market.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and economic gloom, including concerns over the
outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which will
pressure earnings.
The overall index fell 52 points or 4.71 percent to 1,053
points and was at its lowest since Feb. 7 last year, falling
over 30 percent since the start of the year.
"Non-existent fixture activity brought upon by constrained
volumes and dismal demand sees the benchmark BDI in a striking
distance of its one-year lows," RS Platou Markets said.
"A huge build up in supply overhang could see returning
demand take a lot longer to work its way through the tonnage
lists."
CSN, Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter,
may halt iron ore shipments as heavier-than-usual rain in the
country's main iron ore district hampers mine operations.
Separately, Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's
largest export terminals for iron ore, reopened on Friday after
being shut due to Tropical Cyclone Heidi.
Last year, weather-related disruptions in Brazil, Australia
and Japan contributed to a slower freight market for months.
"The capesize market rates have continued to drastically
fall as a result of a combination of factors, leading to a
collapse in sentiment," broker Braemar Seascope said.
"Bad weather in Western Australia and Brazil have compounded
an already difficult situation for owners."
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes
such as iron ore and coal, had driven a rally late last year,
helped by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after
earlier weather disruptions and Brazil to China as well as a
pick-up in Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion
also provided support.
"There could be some further downside in rates once the
relatively high congestion eases," Pareto Securities said.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 4.17 percent on
Friday, with average daily earnings sliding to $9,116 a day and
at their lowest since June 15 last year.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has remained
erratic and is down over 25 percent from the same period last
year.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 5.53 percent.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $10,075.
Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is
set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months,
with economic uncertainty, a financing squeeze and a slowdown in
China adding to headwinds.
Consultants MSI said they expected average capesize earnings
in January and February to be around the $15,000 a day level,
with panamaxes estimated at $12,000 a day.
"We are more positive for March on the back of a
continuation of positive demand dynamics related to lower
commodity prices and a strong resumption of Chinese imports at
the end of Q1," MSI said.
"The heavy supply load will on average nevertheless keep a
lid on any short-term spot rate peaks and continue to drive
rates lower through Q2."
