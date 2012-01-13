* Capesize confidence continues to slide

* Supply glut stays strong hitting outlook

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Jan 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, fell to its lowest in nearly a year on Friday as a slump in cargo activity and a growing surplus of vessels weighed further on the market.

The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a supply glut and economic gloom, including concerns over the outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which will pressure earnings.

The overall index fell 52 points or 4.71 percent to 1,053 points and was at its lowest since Feb. 7 last year, falling over 30 percent since the start of the year.

"Non-existent fixture activity brought upon by constrained volumes and dismal demand sees the benchmark BDI in a striking distance of its one-year lows," RS Platou Markets said.

"A huge build up in supply overhang could see returning demand take a lot longer to work its way through the tonnage lists."

CSN, Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter, may halt iron ore shipments as heavier-than-usual rain in the country's main iron ore district hampers mine operations.

Separately, Australia's Port Hedland, one of the world's largest export terminals for iron ore, reopened on Friday after being shut due to Tropical Cyclone Heidi.

Last year, weather-related disruptions in Brazil, Australia and Japan contributed to a slower freight market for months.

"The capesize market rates have continued to drastically fall as a result of a combination of factors, leading to a collapse in sentiment," broker Braemar Seascope said.

"Bad weather in Western Australia and Brazil have compounded an already difficult situation for owners."

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

Capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, had driven a rally late last year, helped by firmer coal and iron ore exports from Australia after earlier weather disruptions and Brazil to China as well as a pick-up in Japanese coal imports. A build-up of port congestion also provided support.

"There could be some further downside in rates once the relatively high congestion eases," Pareto Securities said.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 4.17 percent on Friday, with average daily earnings sliding to $9,116 a day and at their lowest since June 15 last year.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has remained erratic and is down over 25 percent from the same period last year.

The Baltic's panamax index fell 5.53 percent. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $10,075.

Growing ship supply, which is outpacing commodity demand, is set to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months, with economic uncertainty, a financing squeeze and a slowdown in China adding to headwinds.

Consultants MSI said they expected average capesize earnings in January and February to be around the $15,000 a day level, with panamaxes estimated at $12,000 a day.

"We are more positive for March on the back of a continuation of positive demand dynamics related to lower commodity prices and a strong resumption of Chinese imports at the end of Q1," MSI said.

"The heavy supply load will on average nevertheless keep a lid on any short-term spot rate peaks and continue to drive rates lower through Q2." (Editing by Alison Birrane)