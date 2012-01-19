* Baltic Dry Index down almost 50 pct this year
* Handysize drops below 500 points
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Jan 19 The Baltic Exchange's main
sea freight index, which tracks rates to ship dry
commodities, fell on Thursday to nearly a three-year low as slow
Chinese demand compounded fleet growth troubles.
The shipping sector in coming months is expected to face a
supply glut and economic gloom, including concerns over the
outlook for Chinese demand for raw materials, which will
pressure earnings.
The overall index fell 33 points, or 3.7 percent, to 893
points, meaning that it remained below the crucial 1,000 point
level for a third day, and reached its lowest since January
2009.
Since the beginning of the year, the contract has fallen
almost 50 percent.
"The freight market is completely oversupplied because
shippers put in orders for new vessels two years ago in
expectation of a firm recovery by now," one freight paper trader
said, and added: "They clearly did not expect the crisis to
reignite as it has."
The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.54 percent on
Thursday to 1,559 points.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 4.44 percent to
1,058 points.
Supramax was down almost 4 percent to 858 points,
and handysize was 2 percent weaker at a settlement of
496 points.
It was the first time since February 2009 that handysize
fell below 500 points.
Growing ship supply is set to cap dry bulk freight rate
gains in the coming months, with economic uncertainty, a
financing squeeze and a slowdown in China adding to headwinds.
(Editing by Jane Baird)