March 20 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose
on Tuesday as higher rates for smaller vessels countered
weakness in capesizes.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, climbed 5 points or 0.57 percent to 884 points.
The Baltic's capesize index slipped 33 points or
2.28 percent to 1,416 points, lows not seen in a year.
"Capesizes were under renewed pressure from curtailed
activity due to the Australian cyclone last week and still
constrained exports out of Brazil," RS Platou Markets analyst
Frode Morkedal said.
Average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $307
at $4,881, a drop of more than 84 percent this year.
A comment by BHP Billiton comment on Tuesday that
it was seeing signs of flattening iron ore demand from China
also weighed on sentiment. Iron ore shipments account for around
a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
"While we think China will still be the main driver for the
dry bulk market, a deceleration in growth of steel production
has been largely expected as governmental bodies are pressing
hard for phasing out obsolete capacity and consolidation of
smaller mills," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth
said in a note.
Morkedal said rates for capesizes could bottom out in the
near term at current levels as fixture activity picks up after
the cyclone and with the resumption of a closed Brazilian rail
link.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, is down 49 percent this year.
The Baltic's panamax index climbed 1.41 percent,
with average daily earnings rising to $8,037. Even so, earnings
for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen 39 percent this year.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $7,915 and $10,340, respectively.
Supramax rates are at two-month high, helped by the grain
season in the Atlantic and strong activity in the Pacific for
coal, iron ore out of India and nickel ore.
