By Soma Das
March 23 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose further on Friday as three-year low rates in
the capesize market were countered by higher rates for smaller
vessels.
The main index, which reflects the daily freight market
rates of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, rose 6 points, or 0.67 percent, to 908
points.
"The BDI has been slowly climbing higher over the past two
months, but even 2,000 points seems like a mountainous journey
given that it took 35 trading days to go from 650 points to
900," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand
which, coupled with fears of a slowdown in top commodity
consumer China, is expected to cap dry bulk freight rates.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 1.08 percent to
1,369 points, with average daily earnings for capesizes falling
to $4,546, lows not seen since December 2008.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen more than
83 percent this year.
Stavseth, however, said he expected rates to pick up in the
near term helped by firm steel and iron ore prices.
"We think the firming steel prices and iron ore prices are
positive news for the capesize market, and latest activity out
of Brazil and Australia indicates higher levels of interest,"
Stavseth said.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
Iron ore prices have largely stayed near four-month highs of
$145 reached last week, with tight supply supporting the raw
material.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 0.97 percent to
1,036 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, rising to $8,288.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
is down about 48 percent this year.
It has risen 34 points, or about 4 percent, this week.
(Editing by David Hulmes)