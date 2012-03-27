March 27 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Tuesday as rates for smaller vessels remained firm.

The main index that reflects the daily freight market rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels rose 5 points or 0.55 percent to 917 points.

The Baltic's capesize index was flat, with the average daily earnings for capesizes at $4,473.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said capesize iron ore fixtures have increased recently but the oversupply of tonnage is sufficient to absorb the higher demand.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

Capesize rates should find support from the fact that Chinese steel rebar futures were at its two-months high on Tuesday, coupled with falling domestic inventories of iron ore, the raw material for steel.

"We believe the disconnect is largely due to an oversupplied tonnage list and Chinese buyers living off inventories," RS Platou Markets analyst Herman Hildan said.

Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, are down about 84 percent this year.

"The gain in steel prices in China as of late combined with destocking of steel inventories will at some point lead to capes moving out of the shadows," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.

The Baltic's panamax index fell marginally by 0.1 percent, with daily earnings for panamaxes at $8,283.

Panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have suffered a 37 percent drop in earnings this year.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,544 and $11,035, respectively.

"The supramax segment is looking increasingly better as the Indian government has approved iron ore exports to Japanese and South Korean steel mills," Stavseth said.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser is down about 48 percent this year. (Editing by Anthony Barker)