By Soma Das
March 28 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Wednesday as the capesize index turned
positive after 20 straight sessions.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, rose 5 points or 0.55 percent to 922 points.
The Baltic's capesize index rose 0.52 percent to
1,361 points, as expectations of demand recovery in top consumer
China aided sentiment.
Steel demand in China is facing a seasonal recovery as
construction activities resume with the warmer weather.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen more than
83 percent this year.
"Capesize average rates ended their losing streak midweek on
ebbing pressure in the Atlantic coupled with marginal rate
increase on the Fronthaul trade," RS Platou Markets analyst
Rahul Kapoor said.
George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co expects the
recovery in capesize rates to be slow in the near term due to
plenty of available tonnage and muted demand from Australia, a
major iron ore exporter.
"The Pacific has been taking the hardest hits this week with
limited fresh inquiries coming out of Australia," Lazaridis
said.
"With the so many vessels now open in the market it will be
hard for a reversal of these poor conditions to emerge quickly."
The Baltic's panamax index gained 0.48 percent to
1,040 points, with average daily earnings rising to $8,317,
gaining support from fresh demand in the Atlantic basin, despite
a piling tonnage list.
"Panamaxes are still able to mark further gains as tonnage
lists are still holding tight while there is a steady inflow of
fresh inquiries," Lazaridis said.
"The rejuvenated Atlantic basin has been the main cause for
this market revival these past weeks and it looks as though it
could hold for a while longer," Lazaridis added.
Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains.
Average daily earnings for handysize vessels was up at
$8,570, while that of supramax ships slipped $9 to $11,026.
The overall index, which factors in the average daily
earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, is down about 47 percent this year.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)