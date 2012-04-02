By Koustav Samanta

April 2 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, remained flat on Monday, as a slight uptick in capesize rates was offset by sluggish activity for smaller vessels.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, was steady at 934 points. The index has fallen more than 46 percent this year.

The Baltic's capesize index climbed 15 points or 1.06 percent to 1,427 points.

"We still think that capes should be picking up, but with low activity out of Brazil the market is likely to remain subdued near-term," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Stavseth said.

Stavseth said Indian iron ore exports may drop this year due to growth in domestic demand, which would likely have a negative impact on supramaxes, but could favour larger vessels as a shortage of Indian iron ore will likely be replaced by Australian or Brazilian products.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up at $5,369.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were down at $8,527 and $10,628, respectively.

The Baltic's panamax index was unchanged at 1,051 points, with average daily earnings up by a dollar at $8,399.

"In the Pacific basin, panamaxes voyages from the USWC/Canada and supramax voyages from Indonesia continue to keep a floor on rates in the region," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a note to clients dated April 1.

Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.

"Despite constantly expanding storage capacity, grain remains a major seasonal driver for the supramax and panamax rates in the Atlantic," ICAP Shipping said in a research note.

"The rebound on the panamax and supramax freight market in February and March has a lot to do with the anticipated pick up of the grain trade flows in the area," ICAP added. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)