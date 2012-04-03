By Soma Das
April 3 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities,
turned negative on Tuesday after holding firm for 28 straight
sessions, as falling rates for smaller vessels countered
strength in capesizes.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, fell 3 points or 0.32 percent to 931 points.
The index, which reflects the daily freight market rates of
capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen more than 46 percent this year.
"The dry bulk market has weakened significantly in 2012
year-to-date due to the Chinese New Year (holiday), continued
robust fleet growth, and a softening in demand growth for
imported commodities in China and Europe," Jefferies analyst
Douglas Mavrinac said in a note.
The Baltic's capesize index climbed 29 points, with
average daily earnings rising to $5,656, highs not seen since
March 13, on expectations of higher iron ore demand from top
consumer China.
Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group said
despite talks of slowdown, China's economy is expanding at a
relatively healthy pace, fuelling demand for raw materials such
as iron ore and steel for infrastructure development and
consumer products.
"We expect steel production to ramp up going into the summer
months, a situation we have not seen fully materialise yet, and
think this will support the dry bulk market," Arctic Securities
analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
China's daily crude steel output rose to 1.919 million
tonnes in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the
month, industry data showed last week.
"While Chinese iron ore and steel inventories have declined
modestly over the past several weeks, and while we believe
increased Chinese iron ore fixtures could provide slight support
for spot rates, we expect any improvement to be relatively
modest," Wells Fargo senior analyst Michael Webber said in a
note.
The Baltic's panamax index slipped 0.19 percent.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport
60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, reached $8,381.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
down at $8,439 and $10,354 , respectively.
