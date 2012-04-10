By Koustav Samanta

April 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, was little changed on Tuesday as sluggish activity for smaller vessels offset an uptick in capesize rates.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, was steady at 928 points. The index has fallen more than 46 percent this year.

"With current rates below cash breakeven and reports of cash-strapped owners exploring lay-up of tonnage, we expect rates to gradually recover from dismal first-quarter '12 levels, supported by return of Chinese demand as we enter the peak season in the second half of 2012, although rates will overall still stay weak," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said.

Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months.

"On the demand side, we expect to witness a continuation in the recent slump in growth this year for dry bulk commodities. There is little indication of a forward drive for iron ore and coal demand, despite the positive forecasts for Chinese GDP growth," George Lazaridis of Intermodal Shipbrokers Co said.

"At the same time grains and other minor bulk trades are not in a position to cover the slack in growth, though they should keep conditions in the Supras and Handies range at more promising levels," Lazaridis added.

The Baltic's capesize index climbed 24 points or 1.59 percent to 1,531 points, boosted by a modest increase in Atlantic activity.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up at $6,423.

Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China mostly held steady on Tuesday as buyers remained hesitant in picking up cargoes amid a slow recovery in steel demand.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of sea-borne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a major factor for dry freight.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were down at $8,209 and $9,790, respectively.

The Baltic's panamax index rose 4 points to 1,040 points, with average daily earnings up at $8,306.

"In the Pacific basin, panamaxes voyages from the USWC/Canada and Supramax voyages from Indonesia continue to keep a floor on rates in the region," Deutsche Bank analyst Justin Yagerman said in a note to clients dated April 9.

Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 37 percent this year. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)