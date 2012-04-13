April 12 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Friday for a third straight day, boosted by
an uptrend in panamax activity and rates.
The main index that reflects the daily freight market rates
for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels rose 12 points or 1.25 percent to 972 points.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 48 points or 4.32
percent to 1,158 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes
rose to $9,264, the highest since January. Panamaxes usually
transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
Grain exports out of South America are going strong and
lending support to trans-Atlantic business, broker firm Braemar
Seascope said in a note.
"Owners (panamax) are now pushing for better ballast bonus
levels," said Braemar Seascope.
Rates in the Pacific also started to pick up mid-week with
some encouraging numbers reported, and overall sentiment remains
moderately positive, the brokerage firm said.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.25 percent to
1,572 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down at $6,992.
Dry bulk freight rate gains are expected to be capped by
growing ship supply, which has been outpacing commodity demand
for quite sometime.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, editing by Jane
Baird)