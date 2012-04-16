By Koustav Samanta

April 16 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Monday, as an increase in coal shipments pushed up rates for panamax vessels.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertilizer, rose 3 points or 0.31 percent to 975 points.

"Although dry bulk shipping demand is expected to remain firm for the foreseeable future, we also believe the dry bulk shipping market is likely to remain challenging over the next 12 months given the significant number of new projected dry bulk carrier shipyard deliveries," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac said.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen about 44 percent this year.

The Baltic's panamax index rose 2.68 percent, with average daily earnings up at $9,506.

"The Panamax segment is benefitting from the South American grain season and fixture activity is being well supported by coal demand ahead of the peak summer season," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal said in a note to clients.

However, earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 28 percent this year.

Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were up at $8,235 and $9,875, respectively.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 1.59 percent to 1,547 points, primarily due to stalling fixture activity.

"The recent capesize market recovery, which was primarily driven by Brazilian exports into Asia, should in our view resume its upward trend in coming weeks on an expected increase in Chinese restocking as steel outlook improves going into 2H12," Morkedal said.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down at $6,741, a drop of about 76 percent this year.

Slower growth could dent steel demand in top consumer China and limit its appetite for imported iron ore, with prospective ore buyers thinning as spot prices inched up to six-month highs.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)