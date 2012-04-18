By Soma Das
April 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Wednesday for a sixth straight day, pushed
up by panamax rates and supported by smaller dry bulk segments.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 17 points or 1.72 percent to 1,006 points.
"Continued strength in the Atlantic fixture activity and
flow of both grain and coal cargoes is keeping the market
buoyant," RS Platou Markets analyst Rahul Kapoor said.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 4.79 percent, with
average daily earnings up at $10,332, highs not seen since
mid-January.
A firmer tendency in both hemispheres, mainly driven by
increased grain shipments, pushed panamax rates higher,
brokerage firm Fearnleys said in its weekly report.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $8,326 and $10,184, respectively.
The Baltic's capesize index fell 0.52 percent to
1,534 points.
Average earnings of capesizes, which typically transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down at
$6,611.
"Sentiment is again negative, as spot volumes not by far
living up to hopes/expectations. With plenty of coal stored in
continent ports, transatlantic trades are at a low, and
operators fall over each other at rock-bottom levels to keep
their units within this geographical area," Fearnleys wrote.
Analyst Kapoor said, however, he expected a gradual recovery
in capesize rates through the second quarter of 2012, citing
higher iron ore demand in top consumer China.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel, account for
around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes.
"A strong rebound in Chinese steel production and declining
trend being established in the Chinese iron ore inventories is
being confirmed, with the latest data signaling a recovery mode
for the capesize segment," Kapoor said.
Iron ore prices have rebounded 28 percent from 2011 lows as
China's steel production has recovered to a record pace, with
mills looking to a seasonal pick-up in demand.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and
is expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 42 percent this year.
(editing by Jane Baird)