April 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities
rose for an 11th straight session on Wednesday as rates for
smaller vessels firmed on active chartering in both Atlantic and
Pacific basins.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, rose 21 points or 1.88 percent to 1,137
points.
"Today the amount of tonnage is very tight in the market and
owners are pushing rates up. It has been a long time since we
saw an owners' market such as this," ship broker BRS said in a
report.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 3.93 percent, with
average daily earnings at $13,520, a fresh 2012 high.
"The Panamax market's activity has picked up and a few
remaining cargoes are still working. With the steady inquiry,
upward pressure is expected in the near term," McQuilling
Partners Inc. said in its daily market commentary.
There are increased coal shipments in both hemispheres and
the grain season is still fairly active out of east coast of
South America, broker firm Fearnleys in its weekly report.
Average daily earnings for handysize also reached a fresh
high for the year with rates spiking to $8,698. Rates for
supramax ships were up at $11,369.
"With more cargoes entering the market the numbers of idle
(handysize) ships was quickly reduced and rates peaked rapidly,"
Fearnleys said.
The Pacific market remained steady with nickel ore and coal
enquiries, it added.
The Baltic's capesize index fell by 0.46 percent to
1,514 points.
"Capes are presently lacking the momentum of their smaller
size siblings as low steel demand in China has led...weak iron
ore and coking coal shipments to China, the main drivers of the
capesize freight market," Greek broker Intermodal said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
quite sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk
freight rate gains in the coming months.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 35 percent this year.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)