June 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, was flat for second straight day on Monday as
vessel activity remained low.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, stood at 978 points.
The capesize index rose 5 points or 0.43 percent to
1,160 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $21 at $3,591.
Spot iron ore prices may struggle to stretch gains this
week, as supply outpaces demand with China's steel market
staying sluggish, raising the risk for traders hoping to resume
a recent 10-day rally.
"While steel prices have remained sluggish, reports indicate
that Chinese traders are betting that high steel output will
force steel mills into the spot market to restock," RS Platou
Markets analysts said in a note.
"However, if steel prices continue to weaken, sentiment
could turn again and force steel mills to curb output."
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index fell 2.1 percent
to 1,026 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes,
which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, down $173 to $8,172.
Panamax spot rates have been falling on a drop in seasonal
South American grain fixtures coupled with oversupply of
vessels.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony
Barker)