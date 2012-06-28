By Koustav Samanta
June 28 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Thursday, as higher capesize rates offset
the continued softer performance in the panamax segment.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertilizer, rose 6 points or 0.61 percent to 994 points.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 42.8 percent this year.
"Bunker prices have stabilized at lower levels and the
freight market has seemed to have stabilized, with the exception
of the Atlantic, which is dismal. The usual large operators have
continued to turn over their fleets at stable rates," ship
broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note.
The Baltic's capesize index climbed 2 points or 0.17
percent to 1,184 points.
"While Capesize rates could improve a lot in percentage
terms, this would likely not do much to help the many distressed
dry bulk companies," RS Platou Markets analyst Frode Morkedal
said in a note to clients.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $53 at $3,879.
Bids for spot iron ore cargoes remained weak and few on
Thursday as sluggish steel prices in top market China gave mills
less reason to stock up on the raw material.
Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.33 percent on
Thursday, with average daily earnings down at $7,712.
Analysts said fewer cargoes out of the U.S. Gulf and South
America with increased tonnage availability was hurting Panamax
rates.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have dropped about 41.3
percent this year.
"We maintain a modest view on dry bulk for 2012 and see
Supra/Handymax increasing their relative and absolute
performance within the dry bulk segments," Arctic Securities
analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note to clients.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships were
up at $10,399 and $13,034, respectively.
"We believe the Handies are supported by the upcoming Black
Sea grain boom while the Supramaxes are benefitting from higher
volumes of coal from Indonesia to other Asia and strong demand
from the South American soybean season," analyst Morkedal said.
