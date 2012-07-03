July 3 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Tuesday as rates for capesize vessels
surged.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, was up 50 points or 4.94 percent at 1,063 points.
The capesize index was up 7.14 percent at 1,290
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
at $5,709, up $1,543, the largest one-day gain of the year.
However, capesize rates have fallen about 76 percent this
year.
Increased capesize activity, which is slowly tightening the
tonnage list, has allowed the owners to push for better rates,
George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek shipbroker,
Intermodal said.
"Ships (capesize) were fixed for fronthaul around the
$18,000-$19,000 per day mark depending on descriptions and on
Monday most ships are asking over $20,000 per day," ship broker
BRS said in a note.
"Players are hoping that we will see rates slowly rise out
of the very modest levels achieved these days."
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index rose 2.62
percent to 1,019 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, up $207 at $8,117.
There was an increased activity for panamaxes in both the
Pacific and Atlantic basins, Lazaridis of Intermodal said.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; editing by Keiron
Henderson)