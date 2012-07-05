July 5 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Thursday as strong cargo demand flared up
rates for capesize and panamax vessels.
The overall index, which reflects daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels was up 35 points, or 3.17 percent, at 1,138
points.
The capesize index jumped 6.28 percent to 1,455
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $847 at $7,569.
"With a slow end to last week and slow start to this one,
the Atlantic basin has finally got a more positive feel with
some positional tightness and very few ballasters arriving in
the next few weeks," ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly
note.
The Pacific has also shown upwards momentum due to more
activity from the major miners on the route, it added.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index rose 3.71
percent to 1,090 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes - which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne
cargoes of coal or grains - up 311 at $8,689.
"Stimulated by a steady flow of fresh spot requirements,
predominantly in the Atlantic, the market (panamax) has firmed
to higher levels at higher volumes," Fearnleys said.
Sentiment remains positive in the Pacific with rates
climbing to $8,000 for north of Pacific and $10,000 for east
coast of South America rounds, it added.
(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by David
Hulmes)