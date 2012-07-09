By Koustav Samanta
July 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, rose on Monday, boosted by higher panamax and
capesize vessel rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, rose 5 points or 0.43 percent to 1,162 points.
The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.42
percent to 1,145 points on Monday. Panamaxes usually transport
60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.
The Baltic's capesize index climbed 0.54 percent to
1,501 points. Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport
150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen
about 71 percent this year.
"We expect deliveries of around 108 mdwt (million deadweight
tonnes) in 2012, but see a sharp decline in 2013," Arctic
Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note to
clients.
"This will particularly have a positive impact on Capesize
and Handymax while Panamax will still be struggling under high
fleet growth."
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $59 to
$10,250, while, those for supramax ships were up $31 to $13,587.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
quite sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk
freight rate gains in the coming months.
"Although dry bulk shipping demand is expected to remain
firm for the foreseeable future, we also believe the dry bulk
shipping market is likely to remain challenging over the next 12
months given the significant number of new projected dry bulk
carrier shipyard deliveries," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac
said.
Analyst Stavseth said he expects fleet utilization to
continue lingering in the low 80s (percentage) for the next 24
months before moving higher towards end-2014.
"We thus maintain our cautious freight market outlook in the
medium-term with 2015 now being the year where we see a real
uptick in fleet utilization," Stavseth added.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser
has fallen about 33 percent this year.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore;
koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;
outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Alison
Birrane)