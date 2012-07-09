By Koustav Samanta

July 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, rose on Monday, boosted by higher panamax and capesize vessel rates.

The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 5 points or 0.43 percent to 1,162 points.

The Baltic's panamax index gained 16 points or 1.42 percent to 1,145 points on Monday. Panamaxes usually transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains.

The Baltic's capesize index climbed 0.54 percent to 1,501 points. Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have fallen about 71 percent this year.

"We expect deliveries of around 108 mdwt (million deadweight tonnes) in 2012, but see a sharp decline in 2013," Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth said in a note to clients.

"This will particularly have a positive impact on Capesize and Handymax while Panamax will still be struggling under high fleet growth."

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $59 to $10,250, while, those for supramax ships were up $31 to $13,587.

Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for quite sometime now and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in the coming months.

"Although dry bulk shipping demand is expected to remain firm for the foreseeable future, we also believe the dry bulk shipping market is likely to remain challenging over the next 12 months given the significant number of new projected dry bulk carrier shipyard deliveries," Jefferies analyst Douglas Mavrinac said.

Analyst Stavseth said he expects fleet utilization to continue lingering in the low 80s (percentage) for the next 24 months before moving higher towards end-2014.

"We thus maintain our cautious freight market outlook in the medium-term with 2015 now being the year where we see a real uptick in fleet utilization," Stavseth added.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser has fallen about 33 percent this year.