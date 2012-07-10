By Koustav Samanta
July 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Tuesday driven by a drop in capesize vessel
rates.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, slipped 2 points or 0.17 percent to 1,160 points. It
has fallen about 33 percent this year.
The Baltic Exchange's capesize index fell 1.13
percent to 1,484 points. Earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have
dropped about 71 percent this year.
The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.31 percent to
1,160 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which
typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or
grains, up $124 to $9,252.
"Things are not looking very optimistic for the second half
of 2012 with regards to trade, especially in coal cargoes and
ore cargoes, which is typical for the panamax range," said
George Lazaridis, head of research at Greek shipbroker
Intermodal.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $73 to
$10,177, while those for supramax ships were up $7 to $13,594.
The improvement in panamax and supramax spot rates were
largely driven by steady Indonesian coal fixtures and increased
South American grain fixtures, Wells Fargo analyst Michael
Webber said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
quite some time and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight
rate gains in coming months.
Analyst Webber said he generally expects the oversupply of
tonnage to keep dry bulk rates relatively weak over the
intermediate-term.
"We continue to expect volatility and note that current
capesize and panamax spot rates remain below our H2 estimates of
around $13,000/day and $12,500/day, respectively," Webber added.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; editing by Jason
Neely; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646
223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
koustav.samanta.reuters.com@reuters.net)