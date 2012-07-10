By Koustav Samanta

July 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Tuesday driven by a drop in capesize vessel rates.

The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, slipped 2 points or 0.17 percent to 1,160 points. It has fallen about 33 percent this year.

The Baltic Exchange's capesize index fell 1.13 percent to 1,484 points. Earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have dropped about 71 percent this year.

The Baltic's panamax index rose 1.31 percent to 1,160 points, with average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, up $124 to $9,252.

"Things are not looking very optimistic for the second half of 2012 with regards to trade, especially in coal cargoes and ore cargoes, which is typical for the panamax range," said George Lazaridis, head of research at Greek shipbroker Intermodal.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $73 to $10,177, while those for supramax ships were up $7 to $13,594.

The improvement in panamax and supramax spot rates were largely driven by steady Indonesian coal fixtures and increased South American grain fixtures, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said.

Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for quite some time and is widely expected to cap dry bulk freight rate gains in coming months.

Analyst Webber said he generally expects the oversupply of tonnage to keep dry bulk rates relatively weak over the intermediate-term.

"We continue to expect volatility and note that current capesize and panamax spot rates remain below our H2 estimates of around $13,000/day and $12,500/day, respectively," Webber added.