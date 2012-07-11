July 11 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell on Wednesday as weak demand for large
capesizes pushed rates down.
The overall index, which reflects the daily freight market
prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk
transport vessels, was down 14 points or 1.21 percent at 1,146
points.
The capesize index was down 3.77 percent to 1,428
points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $542 to $7,321. Capesize rates have dropped about 73
percent this year.
There were a few fresh enquiries and demand for capesizes
were lower, immediately resulting in dropping of freight rates,
ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly report.
The Baltic Exchange's panamax index rose 1.29
percent to 1,175 points, with average daily earnings for
panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes
of coal or grains, up $112 at $9,364.
Tonnage lists improved considerably in both Atlantic and
Pacific basins from the prior week, Greek broker Intermodal said
in a note.
"The Atlantic noted the biggest gains as things were looking
to heat up in the U.S. Gulf and East Coast of South America
region due to a lack of open tonnage to cover demand,"
Intermodal said.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, has fallen about 34 percent this year.
