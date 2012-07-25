U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
July 25 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Wednesday due to falling activity rates for both capesize and panamax.
The overall index, a gauge of the cost of shipping commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser, fell for the 12th straight day, down 21 points or 2.09 percent to 982 points.
The Baltic's capesize index dropped 1.7 percent to 1,239 points. The average daily earnings for the larger capesize vessels, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell 3.6 percent or $190 to $4,969.
"The dry bulk market remains very weak, with capesize spot rates below cash breakeven levels near $6,000/day, stemming largely from the oversupply of tonnage and moderating Chinese demand," Wells Fargo analyst Michael Webber said in a note to clients.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 1.9 percent to 1,088 points, with average daily earnings down $165 to $8,682.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, has fallen more than 43 percent this year. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi; Editing by Alison Birrane)
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 23 The landing gear of a FlyBe Group airplane collapsed during landing at Amsterdam's Schiphol on Thursday, causing it to veer off the runway. There were no injuries, the airport said in a statement.
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.