July 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, fell for the thirteenth straight time on Thursday,
as sluggish activity continued to pull down panamax and capesize
vessel rates.
The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings
of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport
vessels, fell 24 points or 2.44 percent to 958 points.
The Baltic's panamax index dipped 30 points or 2.76
percent to 1,058 points.
Earnings for panamaxes, which usually transport 60,000 to
70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grains, have fallen about 36
percent so far this year.
The Baltic's capesize index slipped 15 points or
1.21 percent to 1,224 points as activity softened in both the
Pacific and the Atlantic. Capesizes typically transport 150,000
tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal.
"Demand continues for yet another week to lack the required
momentum needded to allow any improvement in the capesize
market. Both basins are showing limited interest and tonnage
list have swollen considerably in both Australia and South
America," said George Lazaridis, head of research with Greek
shipbroker Intermodal.
A persistent decline in steel prices this month in China,
the world's largest steel producer and consumer, has eroded
steel mill profits, and with little hope of any immediate
recovery in demand, flagging prices are likely to continue to
weigh on the price of iron ore, the key steelmaking raw
material.
Shipments of iron ore account for about a third of seaborne
volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price
developments remained a key factor for dry freight.
Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $192 to
$8,943, while those for supramax ships were down $354 to
$11,491.
"The Atlantic market (for handysize) continued its downward
trend from last week with what appears to be a summer lull
across the board," ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly
note.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand for
some time and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight
rates in the coming months.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities such as iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, has fallen about 45 percent this year.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore, editing by William
Hardy)