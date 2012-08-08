Aug 8 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry
commodities, dropped on Wednesday due to a scarcity of fresh
cargoes.
The main index, which gauges the cost of shipping
commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, fell 2.87
percent or 24 points to 812 points.
"Spot fixture activity in both the Atlantic and Pacific
basin continues to be muted, with only a trickle of spot cargoes
and plenty of available tonnage keeping pressure on rates,"
analyst Herman Hildan of RS Platou Markets said in a note.
The Baltic Exchange's capesize index slipped 33
points to 1,204 points, a drop of 2.67 percent. Average daily
earnings of capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne
cargoes such as iron ore and coal, plunged $386 to $4,210.
An increased number of ships and overall lack of cargoes is
affecting the capesize segment, ship broker Fearnleys said in
its weekly note.
Shipments of iron ore, a raw material for steel
manufacturing, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on
the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments
remained a key factor for dry freight.
China's steel futures slipped for a fourth day in six on
Wednesday as sluggish demand kept pressure on spot prices of raw
material iron ore, and further weakness was expected in both
commodities before the start of any recovery.
The Baltic's panamax index fell 28 points or 3.23
percent to 840 points.
The average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically
transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain,
dropped $223 to $6,698.
"The holiday season is now seemingly in full swing, and we
have experienced yet another slow week. Overall the market
maintains its slow but steady decline with lack of fresh cargoes
and a growing fleet list," Fearnleys said about the panamaxes.
Average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell
to $7,819 and $9,888, respectively.
Smaller segments continued to weigh on the Baltic Dry Index
as a downtrend in both panamax and supramax is yet to see a
reversal, Hildan said.
Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and
is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the
coming months.
(Reporting by Naveen Arul in Bangalore, editing by Jane Baird)