Aug 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, used to track rates for ships carrying dry commodities, fell on Thursday for the 24th straight day, as rates for panamax and capesize vessels continued to fall. The main index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, fell 16 points or 2 percent to 774 points, the lowest since March this year. "Panamax and Supramax rates continued to decline on lower Atlantic grain activity and oversupply of ships coming in from the east," Frode Morkedal, analyst at RS Platou Markets, said in a note.  The Baltic's capesize index dropped 2 percent to 1,169 points. The average daily earnings of capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, fell $215 to $3,852. Shipments of iron ore, a raw material used to manufacture steel, account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight. China's imports of iron ore fell for the fourth time in five months as refineries and steel mills cut output due to slackening demand as growth in the world's second-largest economy sputtered. The Baltic Exchange's panamax index slipped 1 percent or 9 points to 814 points. Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which typically transport 60,000 to 70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain, fell $78 to $6,483. The average daily earnings for handysize and supramax ships fell to $7,699 and $9,264, respectively. Growing ship supply has been outpacing commodity demand and is widely expected to weigh on dry bulk freight rates in the coming months. The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping commodities including iron ore, coal and grain, has slipped over 55 percent this year. (Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Alison Birrane)