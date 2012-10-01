Oct 1 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, was up as rates for capesizes and panamaxes rose. The main index, which factors in the average daily earnings of capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, rose 11 points or 1.43 percent to 777 points. The Baltic's capesize index rose 39 points to 1,660 points. Average daily earnings for the vessels, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were up $387 to $8,426. The panamax index rose 14 points to 439 points, with average daily earnings for the vessels, which typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargos of coal or grains, up 3.3 percent or $113 to $3,502. Average daily earnings for handysize ships were down $74 to $6,819, while those of supramax ships were down $45 to $8,631. (Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; editing by James Jukwey)