Oct 10 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, which tracks rates for ships carrying dry commodities, remained flat on Wednesday as lower rates for capesizes continued to offset rising panamax rates.

The overall index, which reflects daily freight market prices for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize dry bulk transport vessels, remained at 875 points.

The Baltic's capesize index fell 2.95 percent to 1,775 points.

Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $560 at $9,854.

Capesizes turned down as iron ore buying interest stalled due to higher prices, RS Platou Markets said in a note.

Chinese steel futures rose to two-month highs on Wednesday, driven by hopes of more stimulus measures from Beijing to aid a slowing economy and backing further gains in iron ore prices that have leapt by more than 12 percent in the past two days.

Iron ore shipments account for around a third of seaborne volumes on the larger capesizes, and brokers said price developments remained a key factor for dry freight.

The panamax index rose 10.11 percent to 784 points, with average daily earnings up $574 at $6,244.

Panamaxes typically transport 60,000-70,000 tonne cargoes of coal or grain.

"We see more coal cargos in the Atlantic and fresh grain cargoes fuelling the increasing market. In the Pacific we see rounds being fixed at around $6,000-6500 and a ballast bonus," ship broker Fearnleys said in its weekly note.

Average daily earnings for handysize ships remained flat at $6,518, while those of supramax ships were down $28 at $8,226.