Feb 9 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, continued its nosedive on Tuesday to touch another
record low as slowing activity, especially from China, took its
toll.
The Baltic dry index, which posted its record high of 11,793
points on May 20, 2008, has slumped to 291 points, marking the
lowest level since the Baltic records began in January 1985.
The index has yet to post a single session of gain this year
and has tumbled nearly 40 percent, touching fresh lows in 25 of
the 27 sessions thus far.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
resources including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and
fertiliser, fell 2 points to 291 points.
The index is viewed by investors as an indicator of global
industrial activity.
"China's slowdown has had a dramatically negative impact on
dry bulk, leading freight rates, asset values and forward
expectations to all-time lows," ship brokerage firm Clarksons
Platou Securities said in a note on Tuesday.
The dry bulk market is expected to remain under pressure for
longer because of weak demand for commodities, particularly from
top global importer China.
The capesize index remained unchanged at 207 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
dipped by $10 to $2,771.
The panamax index, for vessels that usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, was down
by a single point at 297 points. Average daily earnings for
panamaxes fell by $5 to $2,385.
The supramax index slipped by 5 points to 250 points
while the handysize index dropped 2 points to 188
points.
(Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Goodman)