BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Thursday dragged down by lower demand for larger vessel segments.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down four points, or 0.66 percent, at 601 points.
The capesize index lost six points, or 0.75 percent, at 793 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $106 to $6,175.
The panamax index was down 10 points, or 1.68 percent, at 586 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $84 to $4,683.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose four points to 575 points, while the handysize index rose one point to 347 points. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen