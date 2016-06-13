June 13 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, fell marginally on Monday on weaker demand for
smaller vessels and panamaxes, partially offset by higher demand
for capesizes.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,
panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down one
point, or 0.16 percent, at 609 points.
The capesize index gained eight points, or 0.8
percent, at 1,014 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
up $33 to $7,274.
The panamax index was down one point, or 0.18
percent, at 542 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes,
decreased $10 to $4,327.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index fell three
points to 554 points, while the handysize index fell
five points to 322 points.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)