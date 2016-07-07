July 7 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, rose on Thursday on increased demand for panamax
vessels.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,
panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up five
points, or 0.72 percent, at 699 points.
The capesize index was down 11 points, or 1.08
percent, at 1,008 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, down
$77 at $7,188.
The panamax index was up 24 points, or 3.18 percent,
at 779 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes,
increased $102 to $6,231.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose five
points to 644 points, while the handysize index gained
three points to 352 points.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)