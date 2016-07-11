July 11 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, rose slightly on Monday on higher rates for panamax
vessels.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,
panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up one
point, or 0.14 percent, at 704 points.
The panamax index was higher by seven points, or
0.88 percent, at 799 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes,
increased $57 to $6,384.
The capesize index dropped 11 points, or 1.1
percent, to 991 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $64 to $7,085.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose four
points to 651 points, while the handysize index rose two
points to 356 points.
(Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)