July 18 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk
commodities, rose on Monday on firmer rates for panamaxes and
smaller vessels.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,
panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was up 3
points, or 0.4 percent, at 748 points.
The panamax index was up 11 points, or 1.27 percent,
at 874 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes,
increased $91 to $6,987.
The capesize index fell 7 points, or 0.68 percent,
to 1,016 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were
down $67 at $7,481.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index rose 4
points to 697 points, while the handysize index rose 3
points to 366 points.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)