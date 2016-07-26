Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 5 pct
DUBAI, Jan 31 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
July 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, fell on Tuesday on lower rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels.
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, was down 13 points, or 1.83 percent, at 696 points.
The capesize index was down 36 points, or 4.1 percent, at 841 points.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $261 at $6,059.
The panamax index was down 22 points, or 2.73 percent, at 784 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased by $174 to $6,276.
Among smaller vessels, the supramax index was down 7 points to 690 points, while the handysize index rose 4 points to 390 points. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, Jan 31 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the country's biggest Islamic lender, reported a 5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Italian banks have made little progress in reducing the mountain of bad debts which has curbed their ability to lend new money, fresh data showed on Tuesday.
PARIS, Jan 31 French private bank Oddo & Cie and mergers and acquisitions boutique Messier, Maris et Associes announced a joint venture on Tuesday, aimed at taking advantage of an anticipated pick-up in activity on equity capital markets.