Jan 26 The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight
index, which tracks rates for ships carrying industrial
commodities, resumed its fall on Tuesday to touch a new all time
low on concerns of slowing global demand and vessel oversupply.
The overall index, which gauges the cost of shipping
dry bulk including iron ore, cement, grain, coal and fertiliser,
fell 9 points or 2.54 percent to close at 345 points.
The index has tumbled 133 points, or 28 percent, in January
and is yet to register a single session of gains in 2016. On
Monday, the index ended flat to halt a run of 15 consecutive
losing sessions.
The dry bulk sector has taken a beating from the slowdown in
Chinese business and the sector is struggling with huge
overcapacity.
The capesize index fell 12 points or 4.72 percent at
242 points.
Average daily earnings for capesize vessels, which typically
transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal,
decreased by $66 to $3,118.
The panamax index dropped 13 points or 4 percent to
record a new all-time low of 312 points.
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry
coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, fell
$103 to $2,497.
